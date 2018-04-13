Holy cow, the Michael Cohen raid was only on Monday!

Washington (CNN) Less than five full days ago, the FBI raided the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Less. Than. Five. Days. Ago.

In between, there were 26(!) major headlines dealing with the Trump administration. And when I say "major," I mean major.

The Point : Every week in Trump's presidency is a firehose of news. But the water pressure seemed to turn up a notch these past five days.