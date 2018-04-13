Breaking News

Holy cow, the Michael Cohen raid was only on Monday!

Analysis By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 7:22 PM ET, Fri April 13, 2018

Washington (CNN)Less than five full days ago, the FBI raided the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Less. Than. Five. Days. Ago.
In between, there were 26(!) major headlines dealing with the Trump administration. And when I say "major," I mean major. 
There was the story that Trump had decided to fire special counsel Robert Mueller back in December 2017, only to be talked out of it. There was the forced resignation of homeland security adviser Tom Bossert. There was the leak that the White House was plotting a strategy to disqualify deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein so that Trump could fire him without it looking like an attempt to hamstring the Mueller investigation.
    The Point: Every week in Trump's presidency is a firehose of news. But the water pressure seemed to turn up a notch these past five days.
    Here's what happened this week:
    Monday:
    Tuesday:
    Wednesday: 
    Thursday:
    Friday: