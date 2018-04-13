Why some politicians survive sex scandals -- and others don't

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator, was the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She is vice president of communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow her at @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) From Roy Moore to Harvey Weinstein to Al Franken to Blake Farenthold, the last year has felt like one long-running sex scandal. So why has President Donald Trump, a serial adulterer who bragged on tape about sexual assault, been largely unscathed so far, while many others have fallen?

First, it's impossible to say whether Trump will survive all the storms about alleged payoffs to porn stars and Playboy models.

But for now, while he's still standing, it helps to understand why some sex scandals bring politicians down and others do not. What are the circumstances that turn a gossip item into a career-ending disaster?

When there is photographic evidence. We live in a visual society that was appalled by -- and obsessed with --former congressman Anthony Weiner's sexts, which included graphic shots of his crotch. It was also horrified by the far less offensive photos of Sen. Franken inappropriately pretending to grope the chest of a woman he was working with, but hours of interviews with a porn star describing her relationship with the President are not the same.

When the act contradicts the reputation. Donald Trump has never made a secret of his disrespect for women. He fat-shamed a beauty queen long before the "Acccess Hollywood" tape came out and said inappropriate things about his daughter Ivanka before that. He has long had a creepy factor. And that was already baked in when news of his alleged affairs came out.

