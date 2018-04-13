Trump's hellish week tests whether he's scandal-proof

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and current counsel at the New York law firm of Edelman & Edelman PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him on Twitter @paulcallan. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It's been a truly hellish week for the Trump presidency. The week began with an unprecedented FBI raid the on the office, home and hotel room of the President's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to execute a search warrant seeking incriminating documents.

It ended in verbal and Twitter fisticuffs between the President and former FBI Director James Comey, who revealed-- among other things -- new details about the President's alleged reaction when Comey advised him of a Russian claim that Trump had engaged in a romp with Russian prostitutes. The tweeting fisticuffs were about a lot more than just the "golden showers" allegation.

Comey is on a tour pushing his new book, "A Higher Loyalty." In between all this, the doorman at a Trump building made some startling revelations, and the President pondered a missile attack on Syria.

The highlight of this Trumpian scandal festival for a while appeared to be the allegations that the doorman who worked at New York's Trump World Tower had been paid $30,000 by the National Enquirer's parent company AMI to refrain from "criticizing President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child."

In Trumpworld, the normal solution to this problem would be to dispatch Michael Cohen to remind the doorman that he was likely to face punishing legal and financial consequences should he suggest that the President had fathered an illegitimate child with his housekeeper.

