Comey is exactly right about Trump being like a mob boss

David A. Love writes for thegrio.com , a website dedicated to covering news in the African-American community. He is a writer and commentator based in Philadelphia. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) In his new book, "A Higher Loyalty," former FBI Director James Comey characterized President Donald Trump as a Mafia kingpin who has a warped notion of loyalty and utter disdain for the rule of law, and views the FBI as his personal investigative service.

Demanding complete loyalty from subordinates, exerting absolute control and caring only about his own needs and interests, Donald Trump behaves like a mob boss rather than a democratic leader. Mob bosses are also a form of cult leadership.

Amid glaringly narrow public approval, the current President is flanked by his base -- the Christian right, the NRA, Fox News and Infowars, white nationalists, tax cutters and kleptocrats. White evangelicals defend Trump , ignoring the allegations of sexual assault, extramarital affairs and payoffs to porn stars. Franklin Graham declared Trump stopped sinning when he became president, while Jerry Falwell, Jr. claimed Jesus "never told Caesar how to run Rome."

His black supporters notwithstanding , Trump seems to preside over a white cult that feeds off white resentment and alienation after the civil rights movement, and must undo the legacy of the first black president.

But that was also before the modern civil rights era, at a time of legal Jim Crow segregation against black people, blatant sexism and homophobia, and anti-communist witch hunts.

Restoring this glorious place has brought on what Trump seems to view as enemies -- whether it's the news media, or kneeling black football players or Muslims.

Some of his unrealistic solutions to "Make America Great Again" include imposing steel tariffs , building a wall or bringing back coal mining jobs. His other disturbing ideas include mass deportations and travel bans, separating immigrant parents from their babies, arming teachers and executing drug dealers.

JUST WATCHED Trump calls Comey an 'untruthful slime ball' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump calls Comey an 'untruthful slime ball' 02:13

JUST WATCHED Sanders: We shouldn't be praising Comey Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sanders: We shouldn't be praising Comey 01:12

"This President in unethical, and untethered to truth and institutional values. His leadership is transactional, ego driven and about personal loyalty," wrote Comey, painting a picture of Trump as a leader demanding allegiance from Comey as a condition for keeping his job. It was a pledge Comey was unwilling to give. "I remember thinking in that moment that the president doesn't understand the FBI's role in American life," Comey added.

Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Trump also expected the FBI director to serve as the presidential fixer and prove to the first lady the falsehood of the "pee pee" tape mentioned in the Steele dossier, the alleged encounter between Trump and prostitutes in a Moscow hotel. Comey had sworn an oath to support and defend the US Constitution, not the President. This is what separates a democracy from an organized crime syndicate, or better yet, cults.

Trump is a dangerous cult leader who will destroy democracy if we allow him. It is incumbent upon us to resist drinking the orange Kool-Aid.