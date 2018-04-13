Russia ridicules Trump's Twitter diplomacy in Syria standoff

Moscow (CNN) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister ridiculed US President Donald Trump's Twitter diplomacy on Friday, saying that international relations should not depend on any individual's frame of mind.

"We cannot depend on the mood of someone on the other side of the ocean when he wakes up, on what a specific person takes into his head in the morning," Arkady Dvorkovich said, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti. While he did not specifically name Trump, the US President has threatened military action against Syria in early morning tweets this week.

As the US considers its response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria at the weekend, Trump's threats against Syria and Russia have been made almost entirely on Twitter.

Russia, the Syrian regime's most powerful ally, has denied a chemical attack took place and warned it would shoot down any US missiles fired over Syria, raising concerns of a US-Russia confrontation.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed the reports of a chemical attack had been fabricated. He claimed to have evidence that the secret services of an unnamed state had a hand in staging the attack as part of a wider campaign against Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

