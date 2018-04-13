Russia ridicules Trump's Twitter diplomacy in Syria standoff

Moscow (CNN) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister ridiculed US President Donald Trump's Twitter diplomacy on Friday, saying that international relations should not depend any individual's frame of mind in the morning.

"We cannot depend on the mood of someone on the other side of the ocean when he wakes up," Arkady Dvorkovich said, according to the state-run news agency RIA Novosti. While he did not specifically name Trump, the US President has threatened military action against Syria in early morning tweets this week.

As the US considers its response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria at the weekend, Trump's threats against Syria and Russia have been made almost entirely on Twitter.

Russia, the Syrian regime's most powerful ally, has denied a chemical attack took place and warned it would shoot down any US missiles fired over Syria, raising concerns of a US-Russia confrontation.

"Any partnership requires trust, it is impossible to move forward without it," Dvorkovich said. "And we cannot depend on the mood of someone on the other side of the ocean when he wakes up, on what a specific person takes into his head in the morning. We cannot take such risks ourselves."

