(CNN) More than 500 people were injured in Gaza on Friday, Palestinian health officials said, as Palestinian protesters demonstrated for a third week along the border fence between Gaza and Israel.

The protests, dubbed "The March of Return," have led to confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said one person was critically injured. Many of the injuries were the result of live ammunition and tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers, the ministry said.

In one incident, captured on video released by the ministry, a paramedic station set up near Khan Younis to treat the wounded was hit by tear gas. Ten paramedics were treated for tear gas inhalation.

Palestinian protesters cover their faces against teargas during a protest at the Gaza-Israel border on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that 10,000 Palestinians had gathered in five locations along the border fence. The IDF said several attempts to "harm or breach the security infrastructure" along the border had taken place, including the detonation of an explosive device near the disused crossing point at Karni, and the throwing of firebombs.

