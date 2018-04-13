Doctors told him to check his wife into a nursing home. Instead, he wheeled her around the world

North Haven, Connecticut (CNN) When Andy Fierlit's wife suffered a brain aneurysm 27 years ago, doctors urged him to admit her to a nursing home. But Fierlit wanted to make their life ordinary again -- or even extraordinary -- so he embarked on a mission to show her the world.

Since then, Andy and Donna Fierlit have visited all seven continents -- more than 20 countries, so far -- with Andy doing the pushing while Donna, who is partially paralyzed, rides in a wheelchair.

"I made a promise to her that we would go on to work out as best a life as possible," Andy tells CNN.

Today, Donna struggles with short-term memory loss. She relies on her husband to complete daily tasks and remains in her wheelchair. Still, the couple rolls on, committed to each other and to their vow to stay together "in sickness and in health."

Donna and Andy Fierlit make memories while on vacation in San Diego.

