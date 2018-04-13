Story highlights 35 cases of E. coli have been identified, 22 of them have been hospitalized

(CNN) Chopped romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona, area is to blame for a multistate E. coli outbreak, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

"At this time, no common grower, supplier, distributor, or brand has been identified," the CDC said.

So far 35 cases of E. coli illness in 11 states have been reported and linked to the outbreak. The earliest symptoms began on March 22. Twenty-two of the ill individuals have been hospitalized. Three of those patients developed a type of kidney failure associated with an E. coli illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can be life-threatening.

Symptoms of E. coli typically begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria, although most patients become ill three or four days after consumption. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days. Those most at risk for E. coli illness include the very young, the very old and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Health officials warned the public to stay away from chopped romaine lettuce. "Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away," the CDC said.

