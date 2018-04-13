Breaking News

Real Madrid headlines Champions League semifinal draw

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 5:23 AM ET, Fri April 13, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo falls to his knees as he celebrates their victory on the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 3, 2017. Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win Champions League. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
Real Madrid's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo falls to his knees as he celebrates their victory on the final whistle of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales, on June 3, 2017. Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 to win Champions League. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid's lion

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(26 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Real Madrid appearing in eighth straight semifinal
  • Liverpool, Roma and Bayern Munich the other semifinalists
  • Real Madrid seeking third straight title

(CNN)After a dramatic conclusion to the Champions League quarterfinals, Friday sees the semifinal draw take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

And surprise, surprise, Real Madrid features once again.
Not only are Los Blancos the two-time defending champions in Europe's top club competition but they have remarkably made the semifinals for an eighth straight season.
    Real Madrid -- who lead overall with 12 titles -- are joined by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma. Bayern Munich and Liverpool are the most successful sides in the competition from Germany and England respectively with five titles apiece.
    But while Bayern are ever presents in the last four, the Reds last played in the semifinals 10 years ago.
    Read More
    Roma ended an even longer drought, having last competed in the final four in 1984 when the Giallorossi eventually lost to Liverpool in the final.
    COPA90: Mo Salah, Liverpool&#39;s Egyptian King
    mohamed mo salah egyptian king liverpool champions league copa90 spt_00013014

      JUST WATCHED

      COPA90: Mo Salah, Liverpool's Egyptian King

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    COPA90: Mo Salah, Liverpool's Egyptian King 03:04
    READ: "There's something very special about playing for Liverpool,' says Salah

    Upset of the quarterfinals

    Roma easily pulled off the upset of the quarterfinals, rallying from a three-goal, first-leg deficit to shock Lionel Messi's Barcelona on the away goals rule following a 3-0 victory in Rome on Tuesday.
    READ: Barcelona stunned by Roma
    The hardly believable outcome prompted club president Jim Pallotta to jump into one of Rome's many fountains.
    He doesn't care who Roma draw Friday.
    "I think we can play against anybody, certainly with what we showed," he was quoted as saying by Football Italia.
    "So we'll draw who we draw on Friday. It's a nice little ride."
    Roma&#39;s players celebrate after eliminating Barcelona in the Champions League.
    Roma's players celebrate after eliminating Barcelona in the Champions League.
    Juventus nearly emulated their Serie A rivals in producing a gargantuan comeback.
    Trailing 3-0 heading into the second leg in Madrid, Juventus leveled proceedings on aggregate Wednesday before Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty deep in injury time to send the home side through 4-3 on aggregate.
    The penalty decision in the clash between last year's finalists infuriated legendary Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon, who saw red for bumping into and verbally abusing English referee Michael Oliver.
    Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid was cool as ice in scoring the key penalty against Juventus.
    Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid was cool as ice in scoring the key penalty against Juventus.
    READ: Referee has 'garbage bin' for heart
    Ronaldo leads the Champions League in scoring with 15 goals this season while Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are tied for second on eight.
    Salah and Firmino were on target for Liverpool as the Anfield club thrashed runaway Premier League leader Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate.
    Visit our football page for more stories
    Bayern -- the only team in the draw leading its domestic league -- are into the semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons. A Bayern-Real matchup would see the sides meet in the knockout phase for the fourth time since 2012.