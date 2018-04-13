London (CNN) British singer Cliff Richard broke down while giving evidence to a High Court judge Friday, saying the BBC had "smeared" his name, according to Britain's Press Association.

The 77-year-old entertainer is suing the national broadcaster over coverage of a police search at his home in August 2014, which took place after a sexual assault allegation. Richard denied the allegation and he has never faced charges

A barrister representing Richard told the court that the coverage -- which included shots taken from a helicopter while the search was ongoing -- was a "very serious invasion" of privacy, the PA reported.

Lawyers representing the BBC have said the raid was of "legitimate public interest" and that the broadcaster had a duty to pass information about the investigation on to the public.

While giving his witness statement, Richard seemed on the verge of tears as he listed a number of countries where he says his reputation was damaged, the PA said.

