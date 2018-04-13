Will Ferrell involved in car accident

(CNN) Actor Will Ferrell was involved in a car accident Thursday night in California, according to official documents.

Ferrell, 50, was a passenger in an SUV that overturned during a two-car accident late Thursday in Orange County, according to an accident report from the California Highway Patrol.

Ferrell and the other three people in the car were taken to the hospital. He sustained minor injuries but has been released, according to People.

Ferrell's manager has not returned CNN's request for comment.

According to the accident report, Ferrell's vehicle was struck when another car veered into its lane. Ferrell's SUV then struck the center divider median and subsequently overturned.

