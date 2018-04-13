Khloé Kardashian has us rooting for her

Story highlights Kardashian has always been beloved

(CNN) To say the Kardashians can be polarizing is the pop culture equivalent of saying water is wet.

From their ubiquitous presence on reality TV to complaints they've appropriated black culture (and black men), the Kardashian-Jenner family has more than a fair share of haters.

But these days Khloe Kardashian is generating lots of love as she recently gave birth in the midst of a scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, her boyfriend and the father of her newborn daughter.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has reportedly been spotted in the company of other women during Kardashian's pregnancy.

Neither he nor Kardashian have commented, but their followers have had plenty to say.