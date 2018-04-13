Breaking News

'Incredibles 2' trailer features Elastigirl at the center of the action

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Updated 1:41 PM ET, Fri April 13, 2018

SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar's "Incredibles 2," Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together.
SUPER FAMILY -- In Disney Pixar's "Incredibles 2," Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of "normal" life at home when a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together.

(CNN)Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for "Incredibles 2."

In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by Holly Hunter) finds herself recruited for a new job that requires husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) to stay home with the couple's three children.
Let's just say the transition isn't easy for anyone -- especially when there's a combustible baby in the equation.
On top of domestic dealings, the super family -- with help from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) -- must also contend with a creepy new villain: the Screen Slaver.
    The long-awaited sequel to "The Incredibles" comes 14 years after the original first hit theaters.
    "Incredibles 2" debuts June 15.