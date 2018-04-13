Breaking News

Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to charges of attacking police

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

April 13, 2018

Actress Heather Locklear arrested
Actress Heather Locklear arrested

    Actress Heather Locklear arrested

  • Ex-"Melrose Place" star arrested after alleged domestic dispute
  • Locklear has not commented on the case

(CNN)Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged domestic dispute, according to the Ventura County, California, district attorney's office.

The actress was not in court Thursday for the plea, which her attorney entered on her behalf.
Locklear is charged with five misdemeanor counts: four counts of battery on a peace officer and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.
    Police were called to Locklear's home in Thousand Oaks, California, in February regarding a domestic incident between the actress and her boyfriend.
    Authorities declined to identify Locklear's boyfriend.
    The former "Melrose Place" star, 56, was taken into custody. Ventura County sheriff's deputies said at the time that Locklear was "extremely uncooperative and physically combative."
    Locklear was released on $20,000 bail.
    The actress has not commented on the incident.
    A pretrial conference is set for June 7.

    CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this report.