'Fear the Walking Dead' gets major makeover with Morgan's arrival

(CNN) Nobody enjoys admitting they messed up, but AMC has essentially done just that with its major makeover of "Fear the Walking Dead," which includes importing one of the original's best characters. The gamble might have come a bit late, but faced with the alternative, there was nothing to fear but "Fear" itself.

The busy season premiere — positioned to piggyback on "The Walking Dead" finale -- brings Morgan (Lennie James) into the mix, pairing him with a strong trio of new additions, played by Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman and Maggie Grace.

Adopting an approach similar to its sire -- which regularly introduces a plot, then leaves it dormant for a week or more to pursue another -- the series then shifts to surviving members of the core cast, featuring Kim Dickens and Frank Dillane.

The problem was that those characters never really popped, despite their slow-motion ordeal surviving the zombie apocalypse. So the delicate procedure is to keep just enough of the old show to satisfy its fans while broadening its appeal by opening the equivalent of an entire second front.

Based on the first two hours, the program does feel somewhat invigorated by the new blood. James is customarily good -- and pained -- striking out on his own, and has nice chemistry with Dillahunt, a cowboy type who provides a more expressive counterweight to his clenched persona.

