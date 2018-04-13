'Dancing with the Stars: Athletes' cast revealed

(CNN) An all new cast of "Dancing with the Stars" was announced on Friday, but this time there's a twist.

The upcoming season features solely athletes in a four-week competition.

Ten athletes in total will compete in the ballroom.

Check out the list of competitors below:

Tonya Harding

KRISTI YAMAGUCHI, TONYA HARDING AND NANCY KERRIGAN ON THE PODIUM DURING THE 1991 US FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS.

Harding's life was most recently the subject of the movie,"I, Tonya." She was played by Margot Robbie. Harding is perhaps best known for getting banned from the U.S. Figure Skating Association after pleading guilty to conspiring to have fellow figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan attacked in 1994.

Adam Rippon

Rippon, a figure skater, is the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to win a medal in the Winter Olympics.

Rippon, a figure skater, is the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to win a medal in the Winter Olympics.

Mirai Nagasu

Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Winter Olympics.

Nagasu is the first U.S. woman to land a triple axel in the Winter Olympics.

Jamie Anderson

Anderson is an American snowboarder and recently won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Anderson is an American snowboarder and recently won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Abdul-Jabbar is a former NBA star ands holds the record as the leading point scorer in basketball.

Abdul-Jabbar is a former NBA star ands holds the record as the leading point scorer in basketball.

Arike Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale played for the University of Notre Dame and her three point shot won them the 2018 NCAA Championship.

Arike Ogunbowale

Ogunbowale played for the University of Notre Dame and her three point shot won them the 2018 NCAA Championship.

Chris Mazdzer

Mazdzer is an American luger and won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He's the first U.S. men's singles luge medalist.

Mazdzer is an American luger and won a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He's the first U.S. men's singles luge medalist.

Jennie Finch Daigle

Daigle is retired Olympic winning softball pitcher. She pitched for the Arizona Wildcats and the USA national softball team before retiring in 2010.

Daigle is retired Olympic winning softball pitcher. She pitched for the Arizona Wildcats and the USA national softball team before retiring in 2010.

Johnny Damon

Damon is a former baseball star who caused controversy among fans when he left the Boston Red Sox to play for the New York Yankees.

Damon is a former baseball star who caused controversy among fans when he left the Boston Red Sox to play for the New York Yankees.

Josh Norman

Norman plays for the Washington Redskins.

Norman plays for the Washington Redskins.