How to watch Beyoncé at Coachella

Story highlights Coachella starts today

YouTube will be streaming some performances

(CNN) Coachella starts today, but don't despair if you don't have tickets.

The festival, held over two weekends in Indio, California, attracts artists across various genres and is a highlight for many music fans.

This year has been marked as a specifically sought-after ticket given that Beyoncé is a headliner, along with The Weeknd and Eminem.

The superstar singer was slated to headline last year's festival, but had to cancel under doctor's orders after she became pregnant with twins.

Read More