Protect your online identity with this award-winning password manager

Story highlights Sticky Password crafts unique, strong passwords for all your online logins

The award-winning software helps protect your online identity and is now on sale

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now in the CNN Store. Each week, we feature a product we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription ($39.99, originally $149.99; store.cnn.com)

You already know that to protect your online identity, you should have a different password for every account, one that's hard to guess and includes a number of different characters, numbers and symbols. Of course, this always seems easier said than done. Instead of memorizing a multitude of strings of symbols, each for a different account, we end up resorting to the same password over and over again, without ever changing it. And this is what puts many people at risk of getting their accounts stolen or hacked.

Sticky Password hopes to be the solution. The award-winning password management and form filler solution (which is available for Mac, Windows, iOs and Android), creates strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts. You only have to remember one master password, which, Sticky Password notes, is known only to you and isn't shared with anyone, including the company.

The company says the software will craft strong and unique passwords for all the sites you'd need them for, on all of your devices, and will securely save and fill them in when you visit a particular website. The system even features a biometric authentication feature (fingerprint scanning) for compatible devices.

The idea is that you don't have to waste time trying to remember your password. Instead, Sticky Password remembers everything for you, so you can spend more time shopping, playing video games or checking your emails rather than worrying about your online security or blanking on how many exclamation points you added in your Gmail login.

Its functionality and ease of use have won over PCMag, which gave Sticky Password an "excellent" rating and named it an editor's choice product.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to the software is available from the CNN Store for $39.99, which is 73% off its original price of $149.99.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.