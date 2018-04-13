Stock up on classic wardrobe pieces during Kenneth Cole's massive sale

Story highlights Kenneth Cole is offering up to 50% select sale items

Some of our top discounted pieces to shop now include footwear and accessories

Looking to invest in new wardrobe essentials that won't go out of style? It's time to go back to basics with the Kenneth Cole Wardrobe Staples Sale.

What's the deal?

Save up to 50% off select items, plus get free standard shipping on orders over $75.

How long does the sale last?

The sale runs through February 11 at 3 a.m. ET.

What exactly is on sale?

Wardrobe staples for both men and women, from shoes to apparel to accessories. Some items that have caught our eye include stylish timepieces, everyday workwear and luxury footwear. Here are our top picks to shop right now:

Women's

1. Tyler Leather Sneaker ($89, originally $135; kennethcole.com)

2. Riley 85 Patent Slingback Pump ($104, originally $150; kennethcole.com)

3. Courageous Classic Button Down Shirt in Stretch Poplin ($34, originally $69; kennethcole.com)

4. Jess Indigo Stretch Skinny Jean ($49, originally $79; kennethcole.com)

5. Slim Watch with Gold Tone Link Bracelet ($79, originally $115; kennethcole.com)

Men's

1. Lap of the Luxury Loafer ($39, originally $80; kennethcole.com)

2. The Techni-Cole Extreme Black Travel-Ready Suit ($199, originally $650; kennethcole.com)

3. Slim-Fit Sustainable Chino Pant ($44, originally $85; kennethcole.com)

4. Motorcycle Jacket in Faux Leather ($59, originally $159.50; kennethcole.com)

5. Silver-Tone Stainless Steel Blue Accent Watch ($99, originally $135; kennethcole.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.