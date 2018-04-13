Update your spring wardrobe during the Kenneth Cole Underground Sale

Story highlights Use code "UNDERGROUND" to save big during the Kenneth Cole Underground Sale

The deal offers up to 60% off select styles with an additional 30% off sitewide

Looking to freshen up your wardrobe for spring? The Kenneth Cole Underground Sale is the sale to shop.

What's the discount?

Up to 60% off select items, plus an extra 30% off sitewide with code "UNDERGROUND."

How long does it last?

The sale runs through April 17 at 3 a.m. EDT.

What's on sale?

Everything from shoes to bags, watches, dresses, pants, suits and more — for both men and women. Here are our top picks:

Women's

1. Ellie Floral Printed Tote ($84, originally $99; kennethcole.com)

2. Fridah Fly Open Toe Heels ($79, originally $89; kennethcole.com)

3. Fringe Swim Coverup ($81; kennethcole.com)

4. Side Tie Wrap Dress ($54.99, originally $115; kennethcole.com)

5. Patent Leather Motorcycle Jacket ($98, originally $185; kennethcole.com)

Men's

1. Aviator sunglasses ($39, originally $55; kennethcole.com)

2. Flex Belt ($39, originally $45; kennethcole.com)

3. Textured Slim Fit Nested Suit ($329, originally $375; kennethcole.com)

4. Elekt Leather Loafer ($79, originally $98; kennethcole.com)

5. Black Stainless Steel Multifunctional Watch ($115, originally $145; kennethcole.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.