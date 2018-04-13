'King of Chinese Pop' Wang Leehom launches global tour in Beijing

Story highlights Wang Leehom has sold over 50 million albums

(CNN) Wang Leehom needs no introduction to his legion of fans in China where he kicks off his global tour Friday in Beijing.

Named "Descendants of the Dragon, 2060," the tour promise to be a stellar production, transporting the audience to the future, with LED lighting, holograms and animated films.

"At least [fans] are able to leave their own world behind for a few hours, and hopefully, they can have something they can take away that is enlightening and inspiring," said Wang, who spoke to CNN from Los Angeles where he was rehearsing for the tour.

The New Yorker, also known as the "King of Chinese Pop," got his break when visiting his grandmother in Taiwan, winning a record contract in a local talent competition. He says he's lucky to start his career in Taiwan, known then as the hub of Mandarin music.

He's been in the business for so long, he first started recording on analog tapes, releasing music on cassettes. Since 1995, he has released 16 solo albums, or over 30 albums if you count movie soundtracks and editions in Mandarin, Cantonese and Japanese. Either way, he says that he "started to lose count."

