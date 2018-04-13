Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:42 PM ET, Fri April 13, 2018

(CNN)A rockin' reptile. A yodeling surprise. And an electric performance. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A punk rock turtle

If his green hair doesn't grab your attention ... his breathing technique might.

    A ticketless concert

    Coachella is upon us. But don't despair if you don't have tickets.
    A dirty list

    Strawberries are repeat offenders. Check out who else is on the 'dirty dozen' list.

    A grand ole surprise

    This yodeling viral sensation went on Ellen. Then she made his dream come true.

    A flaw-less performance

    He has autism and never plays in public. Watch what happens when he finally does.

    A chance encounter

    Two women sit next to each other on a flight. What happens next changes the course of their lives.