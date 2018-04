(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- In his new book, James Comey paints President Trump as an egotistical liar who's clueless about his job . The former FBI director's first TV interview since leaving office airs Sunday.

-- President Trump has pardoned ex-Cheney aide Scooter Libby . Libby was convicted of charges including perjury in 2007 in the probe of the leak of a CIA officer's identity in 2007.

-- He served in the US military for six years before being deported in 2004. Hector Barajas is finally becoming a citizen , but the debate continues as to whether immigrants who serve in the military should be deported.

-- President Trump has ordered an investigation into the Postal Service's finances . Some see the move as the next step in the President's tiff with Amazon.