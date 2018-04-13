(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- In his new book, James Comey paints President Trump as an egotistical liar who's clueless about his job. The former FBI director's first TV interview since leaving office airs Sunday.
-- President Trump has pardoned ex-Cheney aide Scooter Libby. Libby was convicted of charges including perjury in 2007 in the probe of the leak of a CIA officer's identity in 2007.
-- He served in the US military for six years before being deported in 2004. Hector Barajas is finally becoming a citizen, but the debate continues as to whether immigrants who serve in the military should be deported.
-- President Trump has ordered an investigation into the Postal Service's finances. Some see the move as the next step in the President's tiff with Amazon.
-- Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was involved in a car accident in California. The 50-year-old sustained minor injuries after the SUV he was riding in overturned.
-- Tornadoes, a large blizzard and historic wildfire conditions are forecast for the western and central United States this weekend. Here's what to expect.
-- Experts say the Hart family's habit of frequent moves, home schooling and seclusion from neighbors were telltale signs of abuse.
-- President Trump might to be having second thoughts about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), but it could be too late for the United States to rejoin.
-- Actress Heather Locklear of "Melrose Place" fame, pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged domestic dispute.
-- Beyoncé is performing at Coachella and a lot of people don't have tickets. Here's how you can see the show.