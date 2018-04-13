Ecuadorian President says 2 kidnapped journalists, their driver are dead

(CNN) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said Friday that two Ecuadorian journalists and their driver, kidnapped while on assignment along the Colombian border, have been killed.

"We have no proof of life and unfortunately we have information that confirms the murder of our countrymen," Moreno said on Ecuador TV.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno

Journalists Javier Ortega and Paul Rivas, along with their driver, Efrain Segarra, were kidnapped last month near the border while on assignment.

Authorities received photos Thursday allegedly showing the three men dead, Ecuadorian Minister of Interior César Navas told reporters.

Moreno said the photos "could be accurate" but that experts in Ecuador and Colombia were working to confirm their authenticity.

