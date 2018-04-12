Gulf Stream system at its weakest in 1,600 years, study shows

(CNN) A key component of the global oceanic circulatory system, which includes the Atlantic's Gulf Stream, is at its weakest in more than 1,600 years, a new study has found.

It's a trend which could exacerbate the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels on the US East Coast and disrupted weather patterns across North America, Europe and north Africa, including the increase in frequency of extreme weather events, like flooding, drought and winter storms.

The weakening of the system isn't likely to be arrested any time soon, according to lead author David Thornalley, according to a press release published to mark the findings.

The causes of the system's slowing down are "predicted to continue in the future due to continued carbon dioxide emissions," he is quoted as saying.

