(CNN) Spring is a season of change and typically brings some of the wildest weather across the United States. This weather is spawned from a clash of air masses, as warm and humid air begins to creep north from the Gulf of Mexico while bitter shots of cold air continue to drop in from Canada.

This year, spring hasn't seen much of a show. A good portion of the eastern and central US had a cool March, and April has begun similarly. Rather than the bout after bout of severe storms that we frequently see during the transition of seasons, March and April have had wild weather in the form of snow and record low temperatures.

Ask any baseball fan across the Midwest and Northeast. Numerous early-season games have been canceled or postponed due to the snow and cold. Even the Chicago Cubs' home opener on Monday -- the last in the league -- was moved to Tuesday thanks to a couple of inches of snow.

All of that is beginning to change as warmer air builds over the central US and a vigorous system takes shape and moves east out of the Rockies on Thursday night. This system will form a cocktail of extreme weather, with critical fire danger in the Southern Plains, severe storms in the Mississippi River Valley and heavy snow for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

'Historic' fire danger

