Fallen tree in Puerto Rico knocks out power to nearly 900,000

(CNN) Puerto Rico was hit with a massive power outage, the power authority said Thursday -- nearly seven months after Hurricane Maria destroyed much of the island's infrastructure and its electrical grid.

The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said a tree fell on a major power line, knocking out service to 870,000 customers, about half of its clients.

Major blackouts were reported from the northern coastal town of Manatí to Yabucoa, roughly 50 miles southeast.

The blackout also includes the capital of San Juan, the most populated area of the island.

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said it could take eight to 16 hours for electricity to be restored.