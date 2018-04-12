(CNN) Teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky continue to press lawmakers for better pay and conditions, while Arizona's educators begin weighing a walkout.

Some school districts such as Tulsa's and Oklahoma City Public Schools remain closed Thursday, while others moved to welcome students back into the classroom.

What Oklahoma teachers want vs. what they've gotten

Like their colleagues across the state, the teachers weren't satisfied by the recent passage of a bill that gave some additional funding to schools. Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation that provided $50 million in funding, increased teachers' salaries and gave pay raises to support staff.

But it's not enough, the teachers say. They want at least $150 million more to replace old textbooks and fund elective courses, on top of higher raises.

Some of the teachers have decided to take matters into their own hands -- and run for office.

Dozens of people showed up at 8 a.m. Wednesday to file paperwork and register their candidacies. These included teachers who either wanted to fight for school funding from inside the Legislature, pursue other reforms for Oklahoma's children or give their students a lesson in democracy.

Kentucky teachers prepare to butt heads with state Legislature ...

As a result of the pension reform, new hires will have to enter a hybrid cash-balance plan as opposed to a traditional pension. It also limits new sick days teachers can put toward their retirement.

The teachers' group sent out a message asking "each school district or citizen that can legally be in Frankfort, to be there" on Friday. Members will pressure lawmakers to override the governor's vetoes of a budget bill and a revenue bill, both of which are crucial to public education funding, according to Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler.

... while Arizona educators get ready to walk out

On Wednesday, Arizona teachers held "walk-ins" before the start of classes, calling for higher salaries. Teachers gathered outside schools, wearing red shirts and carrying signs before walking in to teach their first classes of the day.

It wasn't clear how many schools participated in the rallies, but the Arizona Educators United coalition had said it hoped teachers at 1,000 schools would take part.

The group has spent weeks calling for the state Legislature to mandate 20% pay raises for teachers in the next school year and wants school funding to return to where it was in 2008. It's also calling for smaller class sizes -- a 23:1 student-to-teacher ratio.

Arizona Educators United organized Wednesday's rallies, which were just the latest escalation in recent weeks for educators and their allies to voice their frustration.

It started with the group encouraging teachers to wear red to school on Wednesdays, using the hashtag #RedforED in social media posts. But now the group is sending signals that walkouts could be just around the corner.

Arizona Educators United leader Derek Harris said Monday the group was preparing to call for a long-term walkout, according to CNN affiliate KVOA

"Do not wait anymore," Harris said, according to the Tucson station. "The time is coming, we need to make this happen and that (means) you've got to get things in place."