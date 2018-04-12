Letter asks judge to show mercy on Parkland shooter

(CNN) The latest in a string of letters sympathetic to the young man who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school asked the judge in the case to show mercy on Nikolas Cruz, calling the shooter "a vulnerable and disabled little boy inside a teenager's body."

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer included a three-page letter from a Minnesotan this week in the court record of Cruz, 19, who faces 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Postmarked from all over the United States and Europe, the letters are from women, girls and men. Some are handwritten; others typed. They are written on college-ruled notebook paper and in fancy greeting cards with cartoons. Some arrived with sexually suggestive photos of women and teens in lingerie.

Some of the 100-plus pieces of mail sent to Nikolas Cruz since he's been jailed.

One handwritten note from a Girl Scout troop in New Jersey was signed by more than a dozen girls. "May God Forgive," they wrote.

