Why there will never be another hurricane named Harvey, Irma, Maria or Nate

Story highlights The four names will never be used again to christen new storms

Names are retired if they cause significant death or destruction

(CNN) Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate: These four names will never be forgotten in the Caribbean and the Gulf Coast after the devastating hurricane season of 2017.

But when it comes to new hurricanes, you'll never hear them again.

The names of the four hurricanes were retired Thursday by the World Meteorological Organization , the agency which names storms in different ocean basins around the world.

The practice of naming tropical cyclones began in the 1950s to help warning messages quickly identify of storms , because names are considered easier to remember than numbers or technical terms.

In the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific Oceans, tropical storms and hurricanes are named using an alphabetical list that rotates on a six-year cycle.

