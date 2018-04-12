Teacher who fired gun during safety lesson, hurting student, to step down

(CNN) A California teacher who fired a Glock into the ceiling during a lesson, injuring a student, will resign after the academic year, the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District said Thursday.

"Dennis Alexander submitted his resignation on March 29 effective at the end of this school year. He currently remains on administrative leave while we continue our internal disciplinary process," district spokeswoman Marci McFadden said.

Alexander also resigned from his reserve position with the Sand City Police Department on March 19, Chief Brian Ferrante said.

"It has come to light that Mr. Alexander has brought his department-issued weapon into the class on previous occasions and allowed students to handle the weapon as a teaching tool," the chief said in a statement.

Ferrante acknowledged that this type of incident can strain a relationship between police and the community, and said his department will examine its policies to "ensure ongoing professionalism and accountability." As part of that initiative, the department will implement a body camera program in the coming months, he said.