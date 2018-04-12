Norristown, Pennsylvania (CNN) Reality TV star and supermodel Janice Dickinson testified in court Thursday that she confronted Bill Cosby and wanted to punch him in the face after she said he drugged her and raped her in a hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1982.

"Do you want to explain what happened last night, because that wasn't cool," she told him, according to her testimony.

"I wanted to hit him, I wanted to punch him in the face," she said. "I can remember feeling anger, disgust, and ashamed."

Dickinson is the fourth "prior bad acts" witness to testify in Montgomery County court against Cosby, 80, in his trial on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The criminal charges deal solely with Cosby's actions toward Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who says Cosby drugged and then assaulted her at his home in January 2004.

