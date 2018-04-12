(CNN) It's called basketball, not pro wrestling. Right?

But the on-court antics by Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez when he clashes with mascots from opposing teams feels like we're watching a WWE championship.

Sitting in 11th place in the Eastern division has left Bulls fans little to cheer about -- so Lopez is providing a reason to root from the stands.

The NBA's Robin Lopez has a thing for messing with mascots.

The roughhousing ranges from Lopez putting wrestling holds on opposing mascots to battling them with Star Wars light sabers or even hitting them on the head with poster boards.

Lopez by the way has a twin. NBA center Brooke Lopez of the Brooklyn Nets also acts out his need to mess with mascots.

