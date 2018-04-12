Story highlights CNN spends two days filming with Mo Salah

He says Anfield atmosphere unlike anything he's experienced

Liverpool, England (CNN) At the height of Beatlemania, fans would scream so loudly that Liverpool's most famous exports could no longer hear themselves play.

The furore was unbearable and became a factor in the band's decision to stop touring.

Over half a century later, there's a new man whipping the city into a frenzy ... only he likes it when things get turned up to eleven.

"There's something very special about playing for Liverpool," Mohamed Salah tells CNN's Becky Anderson, as a remarkable debut season in which he has had a direct hand in 50 goals reaches its climax.

Salah has found the net this season with almost metronomic regularity for Liverpool.

More often than not this season the Reds have marched to the relentless beat of Salah's drum.

Read More