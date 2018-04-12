Story highlights Kyron McMaster wins the British Virgin Islands' first ever Commonwealth medal

McMaster won gold in the men's 400m hurdles

Xavier "Dag" Samuels, McMaster's coach, was killed by Hurricane Irma in 2017

(CNN) About seven months after the British Virgin Islands were ravaged by a pair of hurricanes, Kyron McMaster made history for the tiny Caribbean island when he landed its first Commonwealth Games medal -- and it was gold too -- Thursday in the 400m hurdles on Australia's Gold Coast.

One of track and field's rising stars, McMaster eased to victory in 48.25 seconds, well ahead of Jeffery Gibson of the Bahamas (49.10) and Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde (49.16).

"I can guarantee they are jumping for joy," McMaster, 21, said of the residents back home. "Everyone gathered into a big spot to watch this on TV and I can imagine how they are right now.

"For me it is a big deal, what we have been though. This is the first positive of a great future for the British Virgin Islands."

McMaster's mentor and coach, Xavier "Dag" Samuels was killed during the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma.

The scenes of celebration are markedly different from what transpired last September, when Hurricane Irma -- the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean -- ripped through the country.

The wreckage of a plane lies on the roof of a destroyed building in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Read More