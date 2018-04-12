Over 40 people seek right to stay in Australia after Commonwealth Games

Story highlights Migration agency approached by athletes and journalists

Over 40 people inquire about staying in Australia

Another three athletes missing, taking total to 11

(CNN) Over three dozen people -- including athletes and journalists -- have inquired about staying in Australia after the end of the Commonwealth Games, according to a migration agency on the Gold Coast.

"More than 40 people, including Commonwealth Games athletes, journalists and others have come in over the last 10 days looking for visas they can apply for and how they can stay in Australia," Jim MacAnally, an office administrator for Ready Migration, told CNN.

MacAnally confirmed that inquiries had come from a range of different nations, including several from African delegations.

The athletes' visas expire on May 15, a month after the Games concludes, and cases of disappearances have already hit the headlines.

he Cameroonian team lost a third of its members in the first week on the Gold Coast.

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO David Grevemberg addresses media after the latest disappearances in the Gold Coast.

