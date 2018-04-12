Senators: Trump is reconsidering his stance on TPP trade deal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has directed his top trade and economic advisers to take a fresh look at the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement he withdrew from in his first week in office, Republican senators said Thursday.

"He said he's going to deputize (National Economic Council Chairman) Larry Kudlow and (US Trade Representative) Robert Lighthizer to look at re-entering the TPP negotiations," Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said Thursday after meeting with Trump at the White House.

"Clearly, it's a deliberative process and the President is a guy who likes to ... entertain a lot of different ideas," said Sasse, who has been critical of the administration's withdrawal from the trade deal and other protectionist moves. "But he multiple times reaffirmed the point that TPP might be easier for us to join now once the TPP-11 is aligned and we might be the 12th party to those negotiations, as opposed to the long process that it took to get to TPP."

Sasse said Trump looked directly at Kudlow during the meeting and told him to "get it done."

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters confirmed the senators' accounts of Trump's comments.

