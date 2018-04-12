House retirements show how Trump is splitting the GOP

(CNN) There's a clear divide among Republicans retiring from Congress.

Those leaving office without a clear next political step tend to come from places where Trump is less popular. On the flip side, Republicans are more likely to leave the House to seek higher office if Trump was more popular in their districts.

Twenty-five Republicans have announced they will retire and leave Congress and 13 have announced they will leave Congress to run for another office, according to CNN's House departures tracker

From those 25 retirements, 17 members hail from districts where the presidential vote for Trump in 2016 was below the national average in districts won by Republicans. Only eight members -- less than half of those retirements -- hail from districts where Trump was more popular than the national average. These tallies are computed using data compiled by Daily Kos Elections , and the results are the same when comparing against the median district vote for Trump.

It's the reverse situation when looking at Republicans who have decided to leave Congress without an announced next step in their political career.