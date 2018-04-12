Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump discussed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with Republican leaders of Congress at dinner Wednesday night, but mostly was "venting," one attendee said.

"I think he was venting. I think he realizes this process is very frustrating," No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn said.

Trump has fumed in recent weeks about the lack of progress on immigration in Congress, tweeting about his border wall and blaming Democrats for the failure to advance policies.

In February, the Senate failed to advance any legislation to preserve DACA, a program that protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, which Trump has ended.

Trump's White House proposed an aggressive solution, with a generous path to citizenship for eligible young immigrants but also a host of other hardline measures, including changes to immigration law and sharp cuts to legal immigration, especially sponsoring family members. It also included $25 billion for the wall.

