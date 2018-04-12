(CNN) One major tech CEO testifying before Congress isn't cool. You know what's cool? Two major tech CEOs testifying before Congress.

At that time, Zuck was a teen years away from inventing Facebook in his college dorm room. (I was playing Oregon Trail in my elementary school computer lab, years away from wasting time in my college dorm room using Facebook.)

Sidebar: Hatch has barely aged since that March 1998 hearing, which focused in on whether or not Microsoft had created a monopoly. You can see some of the testimony in the Instagram video above.

"In the end, the software industry, which contributed over $100 billion to the national economy last year, is an open economic opportunity for any entrepreneur in America," Gates told the committee

It's interesting that the hearings, despite tackling different territories of the tech industry decades apart, were similar in some ways. Senators brought up potential regulation, discussed impact on the economy and questioned how Facebook and Microsoft make their billions.

Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Zuckerberg whether or not Facebook faces competition. Sen. Hatch questioned whether Microsoft's "breathtaking growth" and lack of competition would harm the future of the software industry. Senators also questioned the power that both Zuckerberg and Gates before him wielded as the heads of these tech giants.