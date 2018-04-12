Ryan downplays need for Congress to authorize strikes on Syria

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan downplayed the need for a new Authorization for Use of Military Force for a military strike on Syria, repeating his longstanding position that he thinks President Donald Trump "has the authority under the existing AUMF" from 2001.

"Well, he has the authority under the existing AUMF," Ryan said Thursday, adding later, "With respect to the authorities, the existing AUMF ... gives him the authority to do what he needs to do, what he may or may not do."

Ryan also expressed hesitation about moving on a new authorization, warning against circumscribing the military's ability to act quickly against new threats.

"What I would hate to do, in this time when we have asymmetrical threats all across the world, particularly with ISIS, is to have an AUMF that short -- that ties the hands of our military behind their backs. So the last thing I want to see is an AUMF that makes it much more difficult for our military to respond to keep us safe. Because they have the authority to do that now," Ryan said.

Regarding potential action in Syria specifically, Ryan also said he thought it was "important for us to help lead the international community to make sure that people are held accountable for these mass atrocities."

