(CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, one of two front-runners to replace retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, said Thursday that he won't seek the position if Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy runs for it.

"I mean, I've never run against Kevin and wouldn't run against Kevin," the Louisiana Republican told Fox News, adding, "and he and I are good friends."

Scalise brushed aside reports that he's preparing a run for the job following Ryan's surprise retirement announcement Wednesday.

"I've got a job right now as the House majority whip and there's a lot more we need to do," Scalise said.

Scalise, who rose to national prominence while undergoing a dramatic recovery after being shot by a gunman during a morning softball practice last year, expressed interest in the speakership in an interview with Politico last month , saying he "wouldn't rule it out," and has "shown interest in the past at moving up."

