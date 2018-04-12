Ryan, asked about all-white, all-male leadership photo, says GOP needs more minorities and women

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan was pressed Thursday about the diversity of the Republican Party, a discussion prompted by President Donald Trump's tweet of a photo from a dinner he hosted at the White House for members of Republican leadership.

In the photo, which was tweeted Wednesday night, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are surrounded by five members of congressional Republican leadership, including Ryan. All of the lawmakers included in that photo are white men.

Honored to have Republican Congressional Leadership join me at the @WhiteHouse this evening. Lots to discuss as we continue MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/b9z5Nfdkcl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

"When I look at that picture, Mr. Speaker, I have to say, I don't see anyone that looks like me in terms of color or gender," CBS News host Gayle King told Ryan. "You were one of the main people who said you want to do more for the Republican Party to expand ... Some say this President really doesn't want to expand the base."

"So when I look at that picture, I have to say, I don't feel very celebratory, I feel very excluded," King added.

"I don't like the fact that you feel that way," Ryan told King, adding that "we need more minorities, more women in our party and I've been focusing on that kind of recruitment."

.@GayleKing: "When I look at the picture, I don't feel very celebratory. I feel very excluded." @SpeakerRyan: "I don't like that you feel that way. We need more minorities, more women in our party." @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ts9jvUHrfz — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) April 12, 2018

