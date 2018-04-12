Washington (CNN) The longest-serving Republican senator in history offered a sharp rebuke Thursday to anyone recommending that President Donald Trump fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

"Anyone advising the President — in public or over the airwaves — to fire Bob Mueller does not have the President or the nation's best interest at heart. Full stop," Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, tweeted.

Anyone advising the President — in public or over the airwaves— to fire Bob Mueller does not have the President or the nation's best interest at heart.



Full stop. — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) April 12, 2018

Trump has increased his attacks against Mueller after FBI agents raided his attorney Michael Cohen's office and hotel room Monday. The President lashed out at Mueller's investigation, calling it a "disgrace" and publicly mulling if he should get rid of Mueller.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that the President "certainly believes he has the power" to fire Mueller.

Read More