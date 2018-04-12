Trump's lawyers pull back proposal for President to talk to Mueller

Washington (CNN) The FBI raid of the office of President Donald Trump's attorney caused the President's team to back off presenting a proposal they were preparing for special counsel Robert Mueller about an interview with the President, according to sources familiar with the matter. Trump's legal team is now re-evaluating what, if any, interview the President should offer.

The raid happened at the same time Trump's attorneys were meeting to get ready to make a proposal about his testimony to the special counsel.

News of the raid Monday blindsided Trump's lawyers, who considered the move a "major breach of trust" that shattered the assumptions of good faith going into the negotiations, one source said. Another said it left them feeling "fundamentally misled."

The lapse of trust could be insurmountable: The previous assumptions about wrapping up the investigation with a presidential interview about a finite number of topics no longer seem to be true, according to a source.

Trump's attorneys felt Mueller's team never told them there was going to be "a whole bucket of other stuff" to be investigated at another office, one source said.

