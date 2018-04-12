300,000 people say they're ready to protest if Robert Mueller is fired

(CNN) If President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller, the liberal group MoveOn.org plans a quick and expansive response.

The group is calling for hundreds of rallies to take place across the country protesting Trump's action if such a firing occurs.

1) if Trump pardoned key witnesses in the Russia investigation or

2) if he fired Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein or repealed the regulations that established the office of the special counsel.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on the planned rallies.

Mueller's office has been investigating allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russian entities.