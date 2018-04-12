Calls grow among Missouri Republicans for Greitens to resign

Washington (CNN) Two top Missouri Republicans are calling for the resignation of their state's GOP governor, Eric Greitens, following the release of a graphic report that includes allegations that Greitens engaged in non-consensual sexual activity and violence against a woman with whom he had an affair.

A Missouri state House committee, which is majority Republican, released the graphic report Wednesday. It includes sworn testimony from the woman, whose name has not been publicly released, that the governor threatened to release a photograph he took of her bound and blindfolded if she disclosed their encounter. He also allegedly slapped her and coerced her into performing oral sex.

"The transcripts paint the picture of a vulnerable woman and a man who preyed on that vulnerability. I am disgusted, disheartened, and I believe Governor Greitens is unfit to lead our state," Rep. Ann Wagner, who is one of two GOP congresswomen from Missouri, wrote on Twitter.

The state's other GOP congresswoman, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, wrote in a Facebook post that Greitens' alleged behavior was "disgusting" and "not behavior befit for a leader in Missouri or anywhere else for that matter," though she stopped short of calling for Greitens to step down. Her office directed requests for further comment Thursday to her campaign, which did not immediately return a CNN message.

But Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who is the leading GOP candidate challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill in her bid for re-election this year, said Wednesday that the report contains "impeachable" evidence and called for the governor's resignation. He also has opened an investigation into the Greitens campaign's use of a nonprofit donor list, an issue also being probed by the House committee and the St. Louis circuit attorney.

Read More