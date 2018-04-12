FBI may have seized recorded conversations from Trump's attorney

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's personal attorney often recorded telephone conversations both before and during the 2016 presidential campaign that likely have been scooped up in the FBI raid on attorney Michael Cohen's apartment, office and hotel room, according to sources familiar with the matter.

These recorded conversations, according to one source, were even played back at times to candidate Trump and associates, the source said. Among the recordings were discussions about the campaign and interactions with the media, the source said.

This information reveals how extensively the FBI is reviewing Cohen's job as a fixer for Trump as well as his own personal financial entanglements.

Some of the recordings may have been on the cellphones or computers that were seized by the FBI during Monday's raid. It's likely to raise concerns among Trump allies that the recordings are under review because of the uncertainty over what was recorded.

CNN has also learned that the search warrant sought records relating to Cohen's personal finances and his net worth.

