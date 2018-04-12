Washington (CNN) Democratic Reps. Keith Ellison and André Carson are calling on Senate Foreign Relations Committee leaders to oppose the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as Secretary of State, citing his "history of anti-Muslim sentiment and discrimination."

Ellison and Carson are the only two Muslim members of Congress, and Carson served on the House intelligence committee with Pompeo when Pompeo was a member in the House.

"Mr. Pompeo will regularly be required to liaise with Muslim leaders and Muslim communities abroad, especially during this time of conflict, tension, and unprecedented humanitarian need throughout much of the world," Ellison, of Minnesota, and Carson, of Indiana, wrote in a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, and the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

"We need a credible Secretary of State, not one hobbled by a history of anti-Muslim sentiment and discrimination," they wrote in the letter. "We thus urge you to oppose Mr. Pompeo's confirmation as Secretary of State."

The two lawmakers are not alone in their reservations about President Donald Trump's nominee.